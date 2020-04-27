Care home acts as castle against coronavirus
Kings Castle has stood guard protecting the residents of Ardglass for centuries.

Now a private nursing home, it is free from coronavirus after it was closed down to all visitors before Mother's Day.

The Department of Health guidance to all care homes to ban visitors didn't come until almost a fortnight later.

BBC News NI's Kevin Magee went to meet some of the staff.

