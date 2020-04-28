Media player
Minute's silence for key workers who died with coronavirus
The public have joined politicians and hospital workers in observing a minute's silence to remember the key workers who have died with coronavirus.
More than 100 healthcare staff have died with the virus across the UK, as have many transport and other key workers.
28 Apr 2020
