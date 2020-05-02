Caring for dementia patients during coronavirus

Video

A nurse who works in a community home caring for patients with dementia describes how challenging it is to do so during the coronavirus outbreak.

"They’re quite lost, and then they come to the staff and you know, social distancing, the way the Public Health Agency has set up guidelines to have two-metre distance and self-isolation and all that, that is not practical in a dementia unit," she said.

"We keep their spirits up, we encourage them, we support them, because we are their only family at the moment, their own families can’t visit."