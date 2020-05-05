Mourne wildfire 'as bad as emissions of 150 cars'

Video

A 24-hour fire in a protected part of the Mourne Mountains gave off carbon equivalent to the annual emissions of 150 cars, experts have said.

It caused significant damage to about a square kilometre of blanket bog habitat, which is an important carbon sink.

It is estimated that up to 300 tonnes of carbon was released, contributing to climate change.

There have been a spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland recently and biodiversity experts are warning that some areas may never be the same again, as particular native species fail to return and others take over.