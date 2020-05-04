Inside Politics' virtual tour hits North Belfast

Video

In the latest in a virtual tour of the 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies, Inside Politics visits North Belfast.

John Finucane, Sinn Féin MP for the constituency, is joined by DUP MLA William Humphrey and SDLP councillor Carl Whyte.

Along with BBC News NI's Political Editor Mark Devenport they discuss a number of issues, including the coronavirus lockdown, the future of the Crumlin Road Courthouse and the emergency of a video which appears to involve Shankill bomber Sean Kelly being restrained after an incident at a shopping centre.

Get in touch. We want your questions - inside.politics@bbc.co.uk