MLAs from Northern Ireland's main political parties have spoken to young people and taken their questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The young people, from the Northern Ireland Youth Forum, said teenagers' and young adults' voices need to be "amplified" during the crisis and called for special press conferences for young people to be held.

It comes as almost 800 11-25 year olds across Northern Ireland took part in a survey by the forum on young people's thoughts during the crisis.

It found mental health, fear and uncertainty, and boredom to be the the top three issues young people in NI are concerned about.

BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny spoke to three of the young people involved.