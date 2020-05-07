'Dramatic' impact of coronavirus on NI film industry

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Dramatic' impact on NI film industry
Twenty-five local film and TV productions have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some local companies will not survive as a result, according to the head of the industry body Northern Ireland Screen.
Richard Williams said the impact of Covid-19 on the industry had been "dramatic."
Large-scale productions filmed in Northern Ireland have also been put on hold.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
07 May 2020
