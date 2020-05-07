'I apologise unreservedly' - Easton

Video

A DUP assembly member has apologised "unreservedly" for shopping online during a meeting of Stormont's health committee about the Covid-19 crisis.

The stream of Thursday morning's committee showed Alex Easton looking at a pair of boots on his laptop.

At the time, Public Health Agency officials were giving evidence about their response to the pandemic.

Mr Easton said his shoes were worn through and the shops were closed, but added that this was "not an excuse".

"I apologise unreservedly for disrespecting the committee," the North Down assembly member told BBC News NI.

"I should have found time outside of the committee to resolve the matter.

"It will not happen again.

"I have also written to the Assembly speaker and the committee chairman expressing my apologies."