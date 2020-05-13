Dealing with digital poverty in lockdown

Video

Lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the use of online technology to assist children in their home schooling.

Head of Barnardo's Northern Ireland, Michele Janes, said it has led to concerns for some families dealing with 'digital poverty'.

She said: "The whole world has now gone on the internet and I think people assume that everybody has everything they need right now to cope with the adaptations and they don't.

"A lot of our families either don't have access to the devices or they don't have access to the money for the extra data because the electricity bill has gone up now because we're charging and watching so many things at the minute."

Lorna Thompson is from Newtownabbey: "We have four in our house, two kids, my husband and myself.

"I needed the computer because I was working from home and the two kids needed the computer for online learning.

"So it was very frustrating the three of us trying to use it at the same time and I was getting very stressed, because I needed to get work done and they needed it for online learning."

