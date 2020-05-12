'I didn't want her dying on her own'

Video

BBC News NI's Health Correspondent Marie-Louise Connolly and cameraman John Morrissey were given exclusive access inside Massereene Manor Nursing Home in County Antrim.

Siobhan Brammeld is a care worker who leads the social care team. She has sat with several residents as they passed away having contracted Covid-19.

She says she treats the residents of the care home like members of her own family.

In an interview with BBC News NI, Siobhan said she’s convinced some residents “died before their time.”

“I feel as though I am on auto pilot, it never leaves my head. Sometimes I worry that I could have done more, these are sad times, scary times too.”

Read the full story here.