Rare footage emerges of VE Day in Belfast
VE Day in Belfast: Rare footage shows crowds lining Royal Avenue

Rare footage showing crowds of people gathered in Belfast City Centre during VE Day 75 years ago has emerged for the first time.

The footage was taken by an air raid warden based in the city and shows people celebrating the end of World War Two, with Royal Avenue and Donegall Place packed with people.

  • 08 May 2020