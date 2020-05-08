Rare footage emerges of VE Day in Belfast

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
VE Day in Belfast: Rare footage shows crowds lining Royal Avenue
Rare footage showing crowds of people gathered in Belfast City Centre during VE Day 75 years ago has emerged for the first time.
The footage was taken by an air raid warden based in the city and shows people celebrating the end of World War Two, with Royal Avenue and Donegall Place packed with people.
-
08 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52594874/ve-day-in-belfast-rare-footage-shows-crowds-lining-royal-avenueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window