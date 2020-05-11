Inside Politics' virtual tour comes to South Antrim

Video

Inside Politics' virtual tour has arrived in South Antrim.

UUP leader Steve Aiken, DUP MLA Pam Cameron, Sinn Féin Junior Minister Declan Kearney and Alliance MLA John Blair discuss coronavirus in their constituency with BBC News NI's Political Editor Mark Devenport.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.

Get in touch. We want your questions - inside.politics@bbc.co.uk