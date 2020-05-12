'We will not be driven by a timetable'

Video

First Minister Arlene Foster has said she knows some people will be disappointed by the lack of a timetable for lifting the coronavirus lockdown.

The Northern Ireland Executive set out a five-step blueprint on Tuesday, but there are no dates for when each stage might begin.

Mrs Foster told the assembly she knew this was not what some people wanted, but the roadmap provided an indication for people about how the next weeks and months might evolve.

