'It's nice to get out in the fresh air again'
Garden centres and recycling centres in NI can reopen from today, as part of the first steps to ease lockdown.

Marriage ceremonies where a person is terminally ill are also allowed.

Last week, the executive published a five-phase blueprint for lifting restrictions but it did not include a timeframe.

Ministers have been meeting to decide whether the latest scientific advice means other restrictions can be lifted.

  • 18 May 2020