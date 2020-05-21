What role would a mental health champion play in NI?
A mental health champion for Northern Ireland would act as a "government advocate" and "challenger of decisions", Health Minister Robin Swann has said.

But while some groups have supported the creation of the the new post, others question whether it will have sufficient powers and be independent.

