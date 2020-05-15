Killer whales filmed in Strangford Lough
Strangford Lough killer whales caught on camera

A pod of orcas or killer whales has been filmed in Strangford Lough in County Down.

The unusual visitors made a quite a splash in lough on Friday.

But it is not the first time such sightings has been recorded as experts and eyewitnesses have told BBC News NI.

This footage is courtesy of Michael Rogers.

  • 15 May 2020