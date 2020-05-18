Media player
Inside Politics' virtual Q&A tour lands at Lagan Valley
Inside Politics' virtual tour has arrived in Lagan Valley.
Presenter Mark Devenport was joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Paul Givan (DUP), Robbie Butler (UUP), Pat Catney (SDLP) and Trevor Lunn (independent) to discuss Covid-19, Brexit and Lisburn, among other issues.
It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.
Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk
18 May 2020
