'I'm mindful of how intimidating the mask can be'

While the fight against Covid-19 has continued in hospitals, so too has healthcare work in the community.

This has included home visits by occupational therapists.

Lena Canavan, chairwoman of Northern Ireland's Royal College of Occupational Therapists, said those in her profession provided practical support to injured people, as well as those recovering form illness or living with a disability.

"That can be things like self-care - so getting up and dressing themselves - to managing their medication," she told BBC News NI.

“Occupation therapists have been working throughout the pandemic, they haven’t stopped."

Emily Costello, an occupational therapist in the South Eastern Trust, dons her PPE before entering a client's home.

”With the face mask, I’m a bit more mindful of how intimidating it can be, so I’m advising people before I go into their house to expect me in PPE," she said.

“At the moment, if someone is in hospital it is increasing their chances of picking up Covid, so that’s why we try to get them home as quickly as we can.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken