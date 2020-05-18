Media player
Terminally-ill bride thanks politicians ahead of wedding
A terminally-ill bride-to-be whose case persuaded authorities to allow weddings for people in her circumstances has thanked politicians, saying "they do have hearts".
Samantha Gamble and Frankie Byrne, from County Down, had intended to get married at the end of May.
But coronavirus restrictions meant that weddings were not allowed.
While Samantha was receiving treatment for a terminal cancer diagnosis, her family began to lobby politicians.
18 May 2020
