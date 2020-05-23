Major fire at former Arntz Belting factory

Media player
Arntz Belting: Major fire at former factory
Firefighters have been tackling a significant blaze at a derelict building in Londonderry's Pennyburn Pass area.
The fire is at the former Arntz Belting factory on the city's Buncrana Road.
A large amount of smoke can be seen from the road.
Footage courtesy of John Kelly
23 May 2020
