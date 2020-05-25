Inside Politics zooms into North Down

Video

Inside Politics' virtual tour lands in North Down.

Presenter and North Down resident Stephen Walker was joined on Zoom by MLAs Gordon Dunne (DUP), Alan Chambers (UUP), Rachel Woods (Green Party) and Andrew Muir (Alliance Party) to discuss Covid-19 in the constituency as we take tentative steps out of lockdown.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.

Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk