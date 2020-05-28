Video

A County Antrim woman waiting almost two years for a hysterectomy says she is living in constant pain.

Heather North, 41, who was treated for breast cancer last year, also suffers from a rare gynaecological condition adenomyosis which means she has to have drug injections every four weeks administered by a district nurse.

A hysterectomy operation had been scheduled at the Causeway Hospital for March this year but was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

