Firefighters have been tackling a large fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, at the old Crumlin Road courthouse in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was "believed to have been deliberate ignition".

The courthouse closed in 1998, after nearly 150 years of use.

Since then various development plans have failed to get off the ground and the building has been damaged in a number of fires.

