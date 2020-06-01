Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crumlin Road courthouse fire in Belfast 'deliberate'
Firefighters have been tackling a large fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, at the old Crumlin Road courthouse in Belfast.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was "believed to have been deliberate ignition".
The courthouse closed in 1998, after nearly 150 years of use.
Since then various development plans have failed to get off the ground and the building has been damaged in a number of fires.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52878424/crumlin-road-courthouse-fire-in-belfast-deliberateRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window