Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'This is the start of the reform of our care home sector'
Health Minister Robin Swan has announced a further £11.7m in funding to support care homes.
The money will be used to help pay staff when off on sick leave, provide extra support for cleaning costs and to purchase specialist equipment.
Mr Swann said the funding was the start of the reform needed in the care home sector to make sure staff were supported and paid "appropriately".
-
02 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52894717/this-is-the-start-of-the-reform-of-our-care-home-sectorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window