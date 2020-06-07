'He is an all time great'

Video

John Stockton is widely considered as one of the greatest point guards to play in the NBA.

He still holds the record for career assists and steals.

In the spring of 1988 he made a surprise appearance at a basketball camp in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

Speaking to BBC News NI the 58-year-old is smiling as he recalls: "I have fond memories of Dungannon.

"I remember when I got inside the camp there was a wide variety of kids with abilities, some that had never touched a basketball but some that weren't too shabby for their age."

Fintan Colgan is a retired teacher from St Patrick's Academy and has been involved with basketball for more than 30 years.

He has clear memories of Stockton's time at the camp.

"It was a surprise for the kids, when he walked in there was a real presence about him.

"He demonstrated a lot of passing drills with them and his passing may be the greatest there has ever been. I don't think his assists record will be beaten and that makes him an all time great."

Video Journalist: Niall McCracken