Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Couples’ joy as weddings return to Northern Ireland
From Monday, outdoor weddings can take place in Northern Ireland with up to 10 people present.
The devolved government has decided to allow them as part of its strategy to ease lockdown.
For weeks, couples who wanted to get married this summer haven’t been sure if they would be able to.
But now they - and people working in the wedding industry - are making plans, as Chris Page reports.
Video producer: Jordan Kenny
-
07 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52943767/coronavirus-couples-joy-as-weddings-return-to-northern-irelandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window