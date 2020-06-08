Inside Politics Q&A - West Belfast

Media player
Representatives answer your questions on Covid 19, BLM protests and victims pensions
Inside Politics' virtual tour has arrived in West Belfast.
Presenter Mark Devenport is joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Pat Sheehan (SF) and Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit) as well as the Irish News Security Correspondent Allison Morris to discuss Covid-19, Black Lives Matter protests and victims pensions, among other issues.
It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly and Westminster constituencies.
Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk
08 Jun 2020
