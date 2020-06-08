All non-essential shops can reopen from Friday

Video

Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds has confirmed that all non-essential retailers can reopen to customers from Friday 12 June as part of measures to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

She said the move was dependent upon retailers implementing Covid-19 safety measures, as well as there being no increase in the spread of the virus by Thursday 11 June.

Large non-essential shops were allowed to reopen from Monday.

A decision on when shopping centres can reopen is yet to be made, but Mrs Dodds said this would be discussed by Northern Ireland Executive ministers next week.