What does the future look like for young workers?

Coronavirus: The future for young workers post pandemic
The economic damage of the coronavirus crisis will hit young workers hardest, an Ulster University study has suggested.
It estimated that youth (ages 16-24) unemployment in Northern Ireland could jump from 8% to 26% in 2020.
That compares to an estimated unemployment rate of about 10% for workers aged 25-49 this year.
The study uses official labour market data to estimate which groups are most at risk of unemployment.
Young people spoke to BBC News NI about how the pandemic has affected their career and what their next step will be.
14 Jun 2020