'The taxi industry is in danger of extinction'

Coronavirus: Taxi industry 'in danger of extinction'
Wearing masks, gloves and carrying sanitiser, many taxi drivers are only now beginning to return to work.
The pandemic has brought major changes and challenges for the industry.
Plastic screens are among the measures drivers have put in to protect themselves and their customers.
Fears have been raised over the future of the industry due to the cost of personal protective equipment and fewer customers.
Report by BBC News NI Business Correspondent Clodagh Rice.
17 Jun 2020
