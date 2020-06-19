'No child should ever feel they have to run away'

Video

More than 350 children were reported missing from care in Northern Ireland between 2013 and 2019, according to the Health and Social Care Board.

The figures also show that there were 762 occasions when children, who are cared for by the state, ran away.

These statistics relate to children who were missing for more than 24 hours.

These children are the most vulnerable people in society, according to Northern Ireland's Commissioner for Children and Young People.

"If you can imagine what it's like to be a cared-for child. You are taken out of your home because your home isn't safe for you, it's not appropriate, you're not being properly looked after and you're taken into another situation," says Koulla Yiasouma.

"But no child should ever feel like they have no option but to run away from home."

Read more here.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken