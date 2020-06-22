Video

Inside Politics' virtual tour has arrived in East Antrim, with Jayne McCormack presenting the discussion this week.

She was joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Gordon Lyons (DUP), Roy Beggs (UUP) and Stewart Dickson (Alliance) to discuss Covid-19, indoor gatherings and reducing social distancing, among other issues.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies.

Get in touch. We want your questions for future editions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk