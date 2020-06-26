'It's causing significant harm in our communities'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drugs in Northern Ireland 'causing significant harm in our communities'

More criminals in Northern Ireland are using social media and the dark web to sell drugs, according to a senior police officer.

Det Supt Rachel Shields said officers had also adapted their tactics to combat the online sale of illegal drugs.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reported a 15% increase in drug-related arrests during the last year.

Cannabis was the most commonly seized drug, followed by benzodiazepines.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

  • 26 Jun 2020