How do students feel about returning to school?

Coronavirus: A-level and GCSE students on returning to school
Schools in Northern Ireland have been given guidance on how they should plan to reopen in the autumn.
When they do, it will be the first time in five months that many pupils will have stepped inside a classroom.
School life is expected to look very different to how it was before.
Some A-level and GCSE students in Belfast told BBC News NI how they felt about the plans.
29 Jun 2020
