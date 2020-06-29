'My heart sank when I realised it was his bike'

Video

The woman who found the bike belonging to Noah Donohoe has spoken ahead of his funeral.

A body believed to be that of the missing Belfast teenager was found in a storm drain on Saturday.

"I stood in this garden on the mornings of last week and just went to myself ‘Noah where are you? Noah where did you go?’" said Karen Crooks.

"Trying to rack my brain, as a child growing up here, where would I have went? What would I have done?"