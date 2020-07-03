What to expect when NI's pubs and restaurants reopen
Coronavirus: What to expect when Northern Ireland's pubs and restaurants reopen

Pubs and restaurants across Northern Ireland will reopen on Friday after being closed during lockdown.

With social distancing, screens and no live entertainment, going out will be different than before.

BBC News NI Business Reporter Richard Morgan explains what changes customers will see.

