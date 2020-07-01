Funeral of Noah Donohoe takes place in Belfast

Video

The funeral of schoolboy Noah Donohoe has taken place in Belfast, four days after his body was found in north Belfast.

Mourners at the funeral heard how "a tangible sense of shock and disbelief has gripped the community" since the news of his death emerged.

His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast last Saturday.

He had been missing since Sunday, 21 June.

A small, private funeral service was held at St Patrick's Church in Donegall Street in Belfast.

In his homily, Fr Michael McGinnity said that since his body was discovered, many people have been "consumed by a sadness that cannot be put into words".

