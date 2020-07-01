Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster calls for O'Neill apology for attending funeral
First Minister Arlene Foster has called on Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill to apologise for her attendance at a funeral on Tuesday.
Ms O'Neill attended the funeral of republican Bobby Storey on Tuesday, alongside Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and former leader Gerry Adams.
She has defended her actions and said the funeral had taken place "in accordance" with coronavirus guidelines.
However, Mrs Foster said Ms O'Neill and her party needed to reflect on the public's anger.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-53254710/arlene-foster-calls-for-o-neill-apology-for-attending-funeralRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window