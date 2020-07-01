Video

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has defended her attendance at a republican funeral in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she "brought in the regulations so I believe in the regulations".

She was speaking at a Northern Ireland Executive meeting on Wednesday.

There has been widespread criticism of Ms O'Neill and her Sinn Féin colleagues, including leader Mary Lou McDonald and former leader Gerry Adams, who attended the funeral of Bobby Storey, who was considered the head of intelligence of the IRA for a period from the mid-1990s.

Current coronavirus regulations state a maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather together outdoors.