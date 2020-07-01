'How we want Noah to be remembered'

Media player
Noah Donohoe: 'This is how we want him to be remembered'
A video of Noah Donohoe playing the guitar on Mother's Day is how he should be remembered, his family have said.
The funeral of the missing teenager took place in Belfast on Wednesday, 10 days after he was first reported missing.
The small, private service was held at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street.
Reading out Fiona Donohoe's words, Fr Michael McGinnity said Noah was "a beautiful soul with a beautiful mind".
01 Jul 2020
