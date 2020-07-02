Joey Dunlop's daughter looks back on his life
Joey Dunlop: Donna Dunlop remembers her dad 20 years on

Joey Dunlop ranks among the greatest - and most fondly remembered - sportsmen Northern Ireland has produced.

The Ballymoney motorcycle racer's achievements included 26 Isle of Man TT wins, five Formula One World Championships, 24 Ulster Grand Prix victories and 13 North West 200 successes.

Twenty years since his death, Joey's daughter Donna Dunlop gave a rare interview to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme about her dad's life and career.

