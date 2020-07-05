Media player
Red Lines: Profiling Taoiseach Micheál Martin
This week's Red Lines podcast takes a closer look at newly-installed taoiseach, Micheál Martin.
Mark Carruthers is joined by BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon, Belfast Telegraph political editor Suzanne Breen and Irish Times political editor Pat Leahy.
05 Jul 2020
