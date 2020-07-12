The family socially distancing for years

'Our family has been in social isolation for three years'
Dr Ian Banks has not been able to hold his grandson Lorcán since he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) as a newborn baby.

In a cruel twist of fate, the former A&E doctor has a long-term lung infection that could be deadly for the three-year-old.

It also means he can no longer hug his daughter Jen, who is Lorcán's mother, due to the risk of cross-infection.

But the family has been given fresh hope following news that a ground-breaking drug Kaftrio will become available on the NHS.

Journalist: Ciara Colhoun

Digital video editor: Niall McCracken

  • 12 Jul 2020