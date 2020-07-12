The family socially distancing for years

Video

Dr Ian Banks has not been able to hold his grandson Lorcán since he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) as a newborn baby.

In a cruel twist of fate, the former A&E doctor has a long-term lung infection that could be deadly for the three-year-old.

It also means he can no longer hug his daughter Jen, who is Lorcán's mother, due to the risk of cross-infection.

But the family has been given fresh hope following news that a ground-breaking drug Kaftrio will become available on the NHS.

Journalist: Ciara Colhoun

Digital video editor: Niall McCracken