Vaginal mesh: 'I have been in pain for so many years'
Yvonne McIntosh, 61, from County Antrim, told BBC News NI the mesh had turned her life upside down.
"I have been in pain for so many years with the mesh," she said. "It cut through from my thigh to my vagina."
A review published on Wednesday found many lives had been ruined because officials failed to hear the concerns of women in relation to vaginal mesh and other procedures and drugs.
08 Jul 2020
