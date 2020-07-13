'It's different but it's still the Twelfth'

Video

Bands have marched in their own Twelfth of July parades across Northern Ireland.

Large demonstrations have been called off because of Covid-19 and the Orange Order asked people to celebrate the event in their own homes and gardens.

But the Parades Commission was notified of 248 parades from individual bands.

The Order said it did not want people to follow the bands or congregate in groups of more than 30 people due to coronavirus regulations.

Its advice was followed throughout the day however concerns were raised about large gatherings in some areas of Belfast in the evening.