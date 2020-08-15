It was the long-distance love affair carried out across the background of World War Two - and in Irish.

Dr Frank Murray became known as the Belfast medic who helped protect the lives of hundreds of Allied prisoners of war in Japanese prison camps.

He was raised a Catholic and born in a nationalist area of north Belfast but, despite his background, went on to serve as a major in the British Army.

However, it was his knowledge of the Irish language that allowed him to keep information secret during his time as a prisoner of war in Singapore.

After being captured, Dr Murray continued to write to Eileen in the form of a diary, but wrote in Irish so that his captors would not be able to translate his words.

