Jerry Thompson was a young dad and footballer who seemed to have no obvious struggles, yet he took his life just before last Christmas.

On this, World Suicide Prevention Day, there has been a special focus on how to help people who are at risk of taking their own lives.

The suicide rate in Northern Ireland is much higher than the other UK nations and the allocated funding for mental health services is less than the rest of the UK.

Experts believe the suicide rate here is due to the legacy of conflict.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this video, there is help available. If you live in Northern Ireland, you can call Lifeline, a 24-hour helpline on 0808 808 8000. You can also contact the Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. And there is list of organisations that may be able to help at bbc.co.uk/actionline.