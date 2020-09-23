Gerard McLarnon spent 57 days in intensive care with Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic.

The County Antrim man was admitted to hospital in March.

He said he was “terrified” when he woke up on a ventilator towards the end of May.

Gerard said he had been advised his underlying fitness may have saved his life.

“I have no memory of being so so ill, they are astounded by my progress and I have to accept that,” he said.