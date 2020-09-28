BBC Northern Ireland’s political team continues their virtual tour of the 18 Assembly constituencies.

This week we visit East Londonderry where Mark Devenport is joined by the former Justice Minister, Independent Unionist Claire Sugden, the DUP’s Maurice Bradley, who used to work for the Coleraine Chronicle before he went into politics, the SDLP’s Cara Hunter and Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald, who currently chairs Stormont’s Economy Committee.

They talk about rising coronavirus cases, whether universities were right to bring students back to campus and if a ban on live music in pubs is necessary.