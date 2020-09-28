A primary school in Bangor is the first to close completely in Northern Ireland after "several" cases of coronavirus were identified, its principal said.

St Comgall's Primary said the decision to shut for 14 days was approved "at a higher level".

Principal Cathy Hunter said she had "no other option" but said there was "no need to panic".

Pupils from two classes have been told to self-isolate and the school will reopen on 12 October, it is understood.

One parent said it disrupted attempts to get family life back to normal after a long period of home schooling.

